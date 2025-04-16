Applications now being accepted for Belfast City Airport's Ignite programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people between the ages of 16 and 18 are being encouraged to apply for Belfast City Airport’s prestigious IGNITE Youth Leadership Programme as it opens for entries for the sixth year. Designed to equip young people from all backgrounds with the skills and ability to grow into confident leaders, successful applicants will benefit from the opportunity to collaborate with recognised names in the field of sports, radio, entrepreneurship, and politics.

Throughout the year long programme, participants will also work towards an NLP Diploma in Personal and Career Development.

Speaking at its launch, Michelle Hatfield, Chief People and Marketing Officer at Belfast City Airport, said: “When we first launched IGNITE in 2019, our goal was to offer life-changing opportunities to over 100 young people across five years – and that’s exactly what we have achieved.

“Its popularity means IGNITE will now return for a sixth year, and we are thrilled to be able to build on its enormous success.

L-R Pete Snodden, Northern Irish radio presenter, Michelle Hatfield, Chief People and Marketing Officer at Belfast City Airport and Nell Cullen, IGNITE graduate.

“At Belfast City Airport, community and education are at the heart of everything we do, and this initiative combines both to make a tangible difference.

“With a mixture of mentorship, hands-on experience, and exposure to real-world industry environments, participants gain valuable insights that set them on a path to success.

“We are incredibly proud of the impact IGNITE continues to have and look forward to another year of supporting and inspiring the next generation of talent.”

Among the lineup of speakers for the upcoming IGNITE programme is Northern Irish radio host, Pete Snodden.

He commented: “Throughout my career, I’ve had the pleasure of working with many talented young people and I know firsthand how vital opportunities such as IGNITE are in opening doors and shaping futures.

“This programme doesn’t just teach skills – it provides a platform for young people to make a real impact in their lives and the community around them, giving them the confidence to push boundaries and create positive change.

“I would encourage anyone thinking of applying to go for it – it could be the start of an unforgettable journey!”

To apply for Belfast City Airport’s IGNITE Youth Leadership Programme, visit https://www.belfastcityairport.com/ignite2025