Applications open for Community Investment Fund (CIF)

Support from its Community Investment Fund (CIF) is available to eligible community, sporting and interest groups for capital projects that meet community needs and align with key council objectives*.

An application can be submitted for an amount between £150,000 and £350,000 although match funding of no less than 50% must also be secured for the capital project in question.

The Community Investment Fund forms part of the council's Connect – Invest – Transform Investment Plan, one of the key pillars of the council’s wider Corporate Plan. Its ambitions are to deliver essential services, drive economic growth and enhance community wellbeing.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Chair of the council’s Communities and Wellbeing Committee said: “Following the completion of two successful pilot phases where three organisations were awarded a total of £670,000, our individual award has been uplifted by £100,000 to an amount available per successful application to £350,000 which is proof of our ongoing commitment to strengthening local communities.

“By providing this level of financial support, we believe we can foster a more vibrant, resilient and inclusive community landscape. The Fund will be a catalyst for a range of community-led projects, fostering enhanced social cohesion, economic development and overall wellbeing within the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.”

“We are proud to have supported so many fantastic organisations that continue to make a positive difference to the lives of thousands of residents and look forward to receiving new applications that will continue this good work.”

Through the newly-bolstered fund, the council is recognising the challenges posed by rising costs for capital projects which could include the development of new community buildings, improving existing buildings or creating open space projects.

Applications open on Thursday 28 March and close on Wednesday 1 May at 5pm. To apply visit Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council's website.

More information on the application process is available at face-to-face or online information sessions which are being held by the council’s community team on Monday 8 April and Tuesday 9 April.