Apprenticeship projects in Causeway Coast & Glens to make workforce more inclusive
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund will provide funding for projects to trial ways to remove barriers to apprenticeships for women, people with disabilities and people from disadvantaged areas.
The Causeway Coast and Glens projects are Disability Apprenticeships Coleraine (Northern Regional College) and Bridging Futures Programme (North West Regional College).
The Minister said: “While we have more than 13,000 apprentices across the north, women, people with disabilities and people from disadvantaged backgrounds are underrepresented. I am committed to removing obstacles and making it much easier for these groups of people to take up an apprenticeship.
“Not only will these projects help people to thrive and reach their full potential, but by developing new pathways to apprenticeships they will also help make our workforce more diverse and inclusive.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.