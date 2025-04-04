Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has announced apprenticeships funding of up to £600,000 for a number of projects – two of which are in the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund will provide funding for projects to trial ways to remove barriers to apprenticeships for women, people with disabilities and people from disadvantaged areas.

The Causeway Coast and Glens projects are Disability Apprenticeships Coleraine (Northern Regional College) and Bridging Futures Programme (North West Regional College).

The Minister said: “While we have more than 13,000 apprentices across the north, women, people with disabilities and people from disadvantaged backgrounds are underrepresented. I am committed to removing obstacles and making it much easier for these groups of people to take up an apprenticeship.

Pictured at the announcement of projects successful in applying for funding through DfE's Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund are (l-r) Marion McMahon, St Paul's High School, Bessbrook; Lynn Carvill, Women's Tec; Dr Catherine O'Mullan, North West Regional College; Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald; Richard Kirk, Workplus; Gabrielle Quinn, Northern Regional College; and Dr Andrew Kerr, Oberon Training and Development. CREDIT PETER O'HARA PHOTOGRAPHY

“Not only will these projects help people to thrive and reach their full potential, but by developing new pathways to apprenticeships they will also help make our workforce more diverse and inclusive.”