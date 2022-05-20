Approval for 700 dwellings and Ballyclare Relief Road northern phase completion

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has today (Friday) issued a Notice of Opinion to approve for 699 residential units, public spaces and completion of the northern section of the Ballyclare Relief Road, Ballyclare.

The minister has decided that consent should be granted.

Mr O’Dowd said: “Approval has already been granted for the Northern and Southern sections of the Relief Road. This latest approval can act as a catalyst to pave the way for the completion of the Ballyclare Relief Road.

Ballyclare Town Hall. NT10-028FP

“This key component of the overall development will aid in the delivery of long-term benefits for commuters using the route by improving journey time and reliability as well as providing traffic relief for Ballyclare town centre by providing an alternative route for traffic.

“I also believe that the construction of new homes will deliver community benefits and be a key driver in stimulating economic growth. It will also support various construction jobs and allow facilitation of workforce management over the wider development. I look forward to the applicant delivering this development so that these benefits can be realised.”

The proposals take in lands adjacent to the north-west of Ballyclare extending from Rashee Road close to its junction with Cogry Road continuing across to the north of Ross Avenue/Clare Heights and north and west of Ballyclare Rugby Club to the north of Doagh Road.

The department noted the principle of the overall housing and road development at Ballyclare has been established by the granting of two outline planning permissions (U/2006/0377/O and U/2009/0405/O) in January 2011 by the former Department of Environment for a major urban extension to the north and west side of Ballyclare town.

The current application (LA03/2020/0881/RM) is a ‘Reserved Matter’ application relating to outline permission U/2009/0405/O and seeks to approve housing, northern section of Ballyclare Relief Road and public open spaces.