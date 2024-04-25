Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposal is for the retention of part use of a building as an indoor dog sitting, training and play area with an outdoor enclosure at Kilgavanagh Road, outside Antrim.

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee there is not “sufficient justification” for the proposed development in this rural location.

Addressing the meeting, business owner Craig McDowell apologised for “naively starting the business without planning permission”.

General view of Kilgavanagh Road, Antrim. Photo by: Google

He said the business has been operating five hours per day at an existing premises. He added that he collects d ogs from their owners, returns them home and does not provide overnight stays.

Mr McDowell went on to say the business has been operating for the past 18 months “without complaint” in response to “demand for services in the area”.

He indicated it is located “away from traffic to prevent disruption to neighbours” adding he has two letters of support from neighbours.

No Problems

Outlining the contents, Mr McDowell explained: “They just said they have no problems with any noise and no issues with the business. One neighbour who has a son with special needs who is very sensitive to noise, said that he has no problem with noise.

“The other letter said they had not encountered any issues from dogs or any issues with traffic.”

A planning agent told the meeting there is “no additional requirement” for car parking. The business is “utilising a portion of an existing building” and there is “no signage required”. He noted his client rents the building which was used previously for “domestic purposes”.

He also stated it has “no negative impact on the character of the area” and there were no letters of objection or any objection from the council’s environmental health department.

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell asked if granting the application would create a precedent. Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, said: “Sometimes not all development sits within policy criteria.”

Antrim DUP Ald John Smyth commented: “Surely it is essential in the countryside? It could not be located anywhere else.”

Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE proposed permission be granted. “Having attended the site visit, I think this business fits particularly well within the countryside,” he stated.

Cllr Webb proposed business hours are restricted to 9am until 5pm and a maximum of 14 dogs with no overnight kennelling.

The proposal was seconded by Threemilewater DUP Councillor Sam Flanagan and approved unanimously by a vote.