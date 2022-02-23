Approval for new Coleraine Golf Centre

Proposing the recommendation to approve was accepted, DUP Councillor Phillip Anderson said: “This will be an excellent addition to the facilities in the area.”

The application for Coleraine Golf Centre is for a 12-bay golf driving range, a small practice putting green and parking for 18 vehicles.

The proposed buildings will also accommodate a retail/reception area and other ancillary functions such as toilets, a store, and an office and staff area.