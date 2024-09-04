A former first-floor bar/nightclub at 24 – 28 The Square, Coalisland, is to be turned into four apartments.

Planning approval had been recommended by Mid Ulster District Council planning officers at a recent Planning committee meeting – while NI Water had recommended refusal.

The planning application was lodged by Building Design Solutions, Pomeroy, on behalf of Declan Dorrity, Brackcaville Road, Coalisland.

Planning officers wrote in their report: “The building comprises a barber shop (Boyz 2 Men), a public house (Venue) and a beautician’s (Niamh Rafferty Beauty) on the ground floor with ancillary shop fronts, signage and an enclosed and partially covered beer garden to the rear of the property; and a vacant nightclub above on the first floor.

The apartments will be located above the 'Beer Shed' and 'Venue' in Coalisland. Credit: Google

“This is a full planning application for the change of use of a first-floor nightclub to four flats (2 two-bedroom and 2 one-bedroom). The applicant appears to own/control land to the rear of the property, which could be considered for use as parking.

“NI Water were consulted and advised that whilst there was capacity in the receiving public sewer, an assessment indicated network capacity issues.

Downstream Catchment

“The downstream catchment is constrained by overloaded sewage infrastructure (…) causing a negative impact on the environment. For this reason, NI Water is recommending the refusal of this application.

The former first-floor bar/nightclub at The Square, Coalisland, will be converted into four apartments. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council

“The agent subsequently submitted additional information regarding the loading capacity at the premises. He advised that the existing approved use is for a nightclub venue, and it has approval for the premises to hold [110] persons on the entertainment licence.

“The new proposal is for two flats that will house a maximum of four persons per flat, and two [smaller] flats that will house a maximum of two persons per flat.

“Even with some casual visitors the total persons that will be within the flats will be a maximum of possibly 20 persons. When this is compared to [110] persons, it is very clear that the loading is significantly reduced from what is currently approved at the premises.

“Given the significantly reduced number of persons the current proposal should generate, I consider it reasonable to accept this proposal as betterment, without further re-consultation with NI Water required.

“I believe this proposal will respect the surrounding context and is appropriate to the character and topography of the site. This proposal comprises largely of internal alterations to the existing first floor of the building.

“I consider the [planned] removal of an existing external metal staircase and smoking area to the rear of the building more suited to a temporary building, alongside the proposed external works [which] will enhance the character of the building and the area.

“Whilst the proposed development does not provide any private amenity space, I believe it is not critical to this proposal, given the site’s location within Coalisland town centre, within walking distance of public amenity areas such as Gortgonis Playing Fields and Coalisland Canal walk.”

The recommendation to approve planning approval was proposed by Cllr Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA) and seconded by Cllr Christine McFlynn (SDLP, Magherafelt DEA).

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter