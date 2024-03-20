Approval for thermal recovery facility at Antrim-based waste management company

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The project, valued at approximately £6 million, will introduce a 3MW combined heat and power plant alongside external modifications to the building. The new piece of infrastructure aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with waste recovery processes, while enhancing operational efficiency.

By leveraging thermal recovery technology, the facility will convert identified feedstock, already accepted onsite, into valuable resources. In addition the new plant will reduce the costs and carbon footprint of associated businesses which rely on the facility as an outlet for their wastes. Key customers include Almac Group, NI Health & Social Care Trusts and Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper commented: “I welcome this £6m investment in our Borough, the project aligns with the Council’s commitment to sustainability by minimising environmental impact and optimising resource utilisation.”

New Thermal Recovery Facility at McQuillan Company.