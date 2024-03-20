Approval for thermal recovery facility at Antrim-based waste management company
and live on Freeview channel 276
The project, valued at approximately £6 million, will introduce a 3MW combined heat and power plant alongside external modifications to the building. The new piece of infrastructure aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint associated with waste recovery processes, while enhancing operational efficiency.
By leveraging thermal recovery technology, the facility will convert identified feedstock, already accepted onsite, into valuable resources. In addition the new plant will reduce the costs and carbon footprint of associated businesses which rely on the facility as an outlet for their wastes. Key customers include Almac Group, NI Health & Social Care Trusts and Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper commented: “I welcome this £6m investment in our Borough, the project aligns with the Council’s commitment to sustainability by minimising environmental impact and optimising resource utilisation.”
Vice-chairman of Antrim and Newtownabbey Planning Committee, Councillor Henry Cushinan added: “As one of Northern Ireland’s leading waste management companies, it is great to see McQuillan Companies investing further in its Antrim facility, this forward-thinking initiative highlights its unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship and technological innovation.”