Caoimhe Archibald MLA

The party’s Economy Spokesperson said: “Plans by Lidl to create 180 jobs across the north is welcome news.

“The supermarket chain has also announced that it will deliver £1.5 million in pay rises for workers.

“This is a boost for the local economy, particularly as society continues to recover from the pandemic.