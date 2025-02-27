Speaking at Armagh City Banbridge Craigavon Borough Council’s monthly meeting, Councillor Scott Armstrong expressed grave concerns in relation to the recent outbreaks of avian flu in Mid Ulster.

The DUP representative for Armagh DEA told Monday (February 24) evening’s meeting: “Last week, 64,000 birds were culled at a commercial poultry farm in Dungannon, and then this morning we learned that 16,000 birds will be culled near Pomeroy. The spread of avian flu is something that we should be taking seriously as a council.

“The poultry industry in Northern Ireland is a lucrative one. It generates over £600m to the economy and employs a great number of people, we see it ourselves in our borough.

“If this avian flu spreads, it will impact the economy within the borough, and also those who work within the industries.

The poultry industry generates over £600m to the Northern Ireland economy, council told. Picture: unsplash (stock image).

“It does cover a wide range of Industries, so given the proximity of the outbreaks to our borough, there’s something we need to be aware of and make people aware of, for both domestic and commercial birds as well as our wildlife.

“I see that council comms put out a wee statement earlier on pre-emptively, but I was just going to propose that our council comms team alert and provide information to members of the public, and also that the relevant department within council liaise and assist with DAERA as much as possible, to ensure that this is stopped at source as soon as possible.”

Serious Situation

Cllr Tim McClelland (DUP, Lagan River DEA) concurred with his party colleague: “It’s just to come in, in support of my colleague. It’s quite a serious situation that he has alluded to, in terms of the agri-food sector within Northern Ireland, and indeed within our own borough.

Cllr Tim McClelland. Credit: ABC Council

“Whether it’s broilers or whether it’s eggs, the overall poultry sector is key, it’s vital, and I suppose all of the help that we as council – and indeed other statutory agencies – can give to attempt to combat this very serious outbreak, must be done.”

Director of Regulatory Services, Facilities & Assets, Elizabeth Reaney was anxious to reassure councillors the matter is being taken very seriously: “Council became aware of the confirmed presence of the H5N1 strain at the two commercial sites in the Mid Ulster area, and a further single confirmed site in a captive birds premises near Magherafelt, where a 3-km captive birds monitoring control zone is in place around this holding.

“We were informed that there was the potential for avian influenza in early December 2024, through our civil contingencies arrangements.

“Since then, we have been proactively disseminating DAERA’s advice, both to staff and around the facilities in our council services. This really has highlighted the awareness of avian influenza and the procedures for dead birds.

“Over the past week, both DAERA and the Public Health Agency have been issuing public communications, advising the public not to touch dead or sick birds, and really around the good personal hygiene side of things.

“[This is] to give members that reassurance council do collaborate closely with DAERA, through emergency planning structures, and will continue to support DAERA’s efforts.

“There is a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with DAERA that was approved through our Environmental Services committee, and that is really to assist down the line, should there be a need with resourcing and indeed provision of equipment, if requested.

“And staff and council received some training on this back in May 2024. I hope this gives members some reassurance of what actually is in place, but also there are obviously the specific controls that we have out at Tannaghmore Farm [in Lurgan].

“We have multiple measures put in place out there, in particular that the ducks and waterfowl are kept separate from domestic fowl.”

Cllr Armstrong asked to be kept informed: “It might be worthwhile if over the next couple of months we can get regular updates within the Environmental Committee, just to see how things are progressing, if that’s possible. It would be much appreciated.”

Cllr Armstrong’s proposal, seconded by Cllr McClelland and calling for more PR around avian flu and for close co-operation with DAERA on this issue, was unanimously endorsed.

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter