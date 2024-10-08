Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Permission has been granted for a major upgrade scheme that will see facilities enhanced at a filling station site at 2, Monaghan Road, Armagh.

The scheme includes an extension of the existing car park to include a new unleaded fuel pump, a 10,000-litre underground unleaded fuel tank, and a 10,000-litre underground interceptor, to prevent the mixing of water with petrol.

The approved plans also include the provision of 14 additional car-parking spaces with LED column-mounted floodlights and a retaining wall to the boundary; a reinforced concrete tanker stand with connection of a new storm drainage line; new bollards; new double gate access for fuel delivery; the relocation of the existing traffic island; tactile paving along the Keady Road entrance and additional facilities.

The planning application was lodged by Whittaker & Watt Architects, Newtownabbey, on behalf of Stephen Mullan, 2 Monaghan Road, Armagh.

The site of a neighbouring residential dwelling, now demolished, will be used to accommodate some of the upgrade plans. Credit: Google

ABC planning officers wrote in their report: “Officers note that the site contains a portion of land accommodating an existing [Spar] shop unit providing convenience retailing with associated parking, and a portion of brownfield land providing car parking which is being used in conjunction with the existing shop unit.

“Officers note that the former use of this portion of the site had been as a dwelling which has been demolished and the site cleared. Officers are of the opinion that the existing retail offer on the site is established and has been for some time.

“While the proposed addition of a petrol pump will add to the retail offer on the site, it will not increase the overall retail floor area of the existing retail unit.

“Also, there will be no expected increase in attendance of both staff and customers, and as such, officers are of the opinion that the proposal is ancillary to the main function of the site, and will not displace trade from town-centre existing retail uses.

The filling station adjacent to a Spar store at 2 Monaghan Road, Armagh, is set to undergo a revamp. Credit: ABC planning portal

“Taking all of the above into account, it is considered that the principle of the proposed development is acceptable.”

Addressing some of the concerns raised by nearby residents, planning officers wrote: “Officers are of the opinion that the proposed development would not alter the balance of uses in the area, and would not adversely alter the character of the area, and the proposal in terms of land use is considered acceptable.

“Officers are of the opinion that the proposal has the potential to adversely impact on neighbouring residential properties, predominately but not limited to noise nuisance and light spill.

“Neither of the [nearest] residential properties will be adversely impacted by noise, provided an acoustic barrier is provided. As such, officers are of the opinion that if approved, it would be necessary to condition the requirement for this barrier to be erected, and for it to be retained in perpetuity.

“In terms of the lighting, this is to be directed away from the residential properties, and EHD (Environmental Health Department) have recommended that these lights be switched off no later than 11pm, to ensure residential amenity is not adversely impacted.

“Officers are therefore of the opinion that with appropriate mitigation measures, the proposal will not have an unacceptable adverse impact on the residential amenity of neighbouring properties.”

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter