Asda colleagues mark 135 years in the aisles

Five colleagues from Asda Coleraine who received long service awards are: Back l-r: Christine O’Kane (30 years), Lesley Lynn (30 years), Sam Taggart (25 years), Tony Lamont (25 years), Josephine Reeves (25 years). Front: George Rankin, Snr Director Asda NI

Christine O’Kane and Lesley Lynn have each clocked up 30 years, while Sam Taggart, Tony Lamont , and Josephine Reeves have reached their 25 year milestone.

In total 57 Asda colleagues across Northern Ireland received ‘Big Anniversary’ recognition for service up to 2021. When combined, this equates to a huge 1,640 years worked by colleagues, section leaders and managers from 13 NI stores, including Asda Living.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Congratulating the 2021 award recipients, George Rankin, Senior Director for Asda Northern Ireland, said: “Our ‘Big Anniversary’ is a chance to celebrate our wonderful colleagues who make our stores special places to shop, year in and year out.

“They never cease going the extra mile and their resilience, commitment, support and dedication to our customers continues to shine through. We’re enormously proud of our team and are delighted to recognise them for both their individual and team efforts.

“Their collective years of service is also outstanding. A huge well done to everyone for reaching such impressive milestones – and here’s to many more!”

Asda Coleraine colleague Christine O’Kane added: “Along with the rest of our team, I was delighted to attend the Big Anniversary celebration event.