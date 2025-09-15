Assetz Capital completes residential bridging facility in Holywood, Co. Down

Assetz Capital has successfully completed an 18-month bridging facility of £506,250 secured on a prime residential property in Holywood, Co. Down.

The Facility, provided at 75% LTV with a 9.5% rate, underlines Assetz Capital’s commitment to offering flexible, tailored short-term funding solutions in key residential markets.

The transaction was introduced by a long-standing broker partner, who has concluded a number of transactions with Assetz Capital across Northern Ireland, demonstrating the strength of a trusted and proven working relationship.

Ciaran McGivern, Relationship Director at Assetz Capital, commented: “We are delighted to complete this latest residential bridging facility in Holywood, one of Northern Ireland’s most desirable residential locations. This deal highlights both our ability to provide competitive bridging finance and the value of strong partnerships with brokers who trust us to deliver for their clients time and time again.”

Kyle Lindsay, Director at Lindsays Commercial, added: “Assetz Capital has been a long-standing funding partner, assisting our clients across Northern Ireland with a wide variety of property projects. In this case we were working with a repeat borrower, and Assetz Capital’s commercial approach was fully aligned to the client’s requirement to release equity for other projects. Their ability to deliver tailored solutions quickly and consistently has been key to the success of our ongoing relationship.”

We would like to thank Valuers Tom McIlwaine and Tim Reid of Colliers Belfast Limited, along with Solicitor Max Nesbitt of Wilson Nesbitt, whose expertise and support were instrumental in bringing this deal to a successful close.

This transaction reflects Assetz Capital’s continued commitment to supporting both brokers and borrowers throughout Northern Ireland with bespoke residential funding solutions.