Assured Skills Data & Analytics Academy with EY NI launched at SERC Bangor

Bangor, 25 November: Fully funded by the Department for the Economy and supported by Invest NI, the Assured Skills Data & Analytics Academy with EY NI and delivered by South Eastern Regional College (SERC), Bangor Campus has now launched. This Academy, which is the 5th from EY in the past 12 months, is the first to be launched outside of Belfast in line with EY’s commitment to create increased regional opportunities throughout Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Assured Skills Data & Analytics Academy offers participants practical experience and industry-recognised qualifications, including Microsoft certifications. The six-week intensive training course covers topics such as cloud, data management, data visualisation, and data insights. On successful completion of the Academy, participants will have the opportunity to interview for a role in EY NI’s Data and Analytics team and create an important skills pipeline for the 1,000 new jobs in Northern Ireland pledged by EY NI over the next five years.

Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland Managing Partner, said: “Northern Ireland has a deep pool of exceptional talent and the Assured Skills Academy Programme helps us access and nurture this talent to drive our business forward. The Academy Programme has been a great success, providing certified and recognised training that equips talented individuals with new skills and offering them the opportunity to interview for our world-class teams here at EY Northern Ireland. We have already welcomed many brilliant individuals through the Academy programme and they are successfully supporting the increasing client demand across our services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Finney, Head of Business Engagement, SERC commented: “SERC are delighted to be working in partnership with EY and the Department for the Economy to deliver this Data & Analytics Assured Skills Academy. We are excited to upskill the participants in this fast-growing dynamic area, equipping them with the skills they need for a successful career ahead.”

You can find out more information about Assured Skills Academies here: Assured Skills Academies | nidirect