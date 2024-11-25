Assured Skills Data & Analytics Academy with EY NI launched at SERC Bangor
The Assured Skills Data & Analytics Academy offers participants practical experience and industry-recognised qualifications, including Microsoft certifications. The six-week intensive training course covers topics such as cloud, data management, data visualisation, and data insights. On successful completion of the Academy, participants will have the opportunity to interview for a role in EY NI’s Data and Analytics team and create an important skills pipeline for the 1,000 new jobs in Northern Ireland pledged by EY NI over the next five years.
Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland Managing Partner, said: “Northern Ireland has a deep pool of exceptional talent and the Assured Skills Academy Programme helps us access and nurture this talent to drive our business forward. The Academy Programme has been a great success, providing certified and recognised training that equips talented individuals with new skills and offering them the opportunity to interview for our world-class teams here at EY Northern Ireland. We have already welcomed many brilliant individuals through the Academy programme and they are successfully supporting the increasing client demand across our services.”
Emma Finney, Head of Business Engagement, SERC commented: “SERC are delighted to be working in partnership with EY and the Department for the Economy to deliver this Data & Analytics Assured Skills Academy. We are excited to upskill the participants in this fast-growing dynamic area, equipping them with the skills they need for a successful career ahead.”
You can find out more information about Assured Skills Academies here: Assured Skills Academies | nidirect