Tourism Ireland has teamed up with the Seven Network, a major TV network in Australia, to film two episodes of its series Better Homes and Gardens – and the north coast features in a big way!

The episodes will air in August on the national channel, Channel 7, reaching approximately 2.9 million viewers across Australia. Filming is supported by Tourism Ireland, Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland.

A six-person TV crew – including well-known Australian TV presenters Johanna Griggs and Adam Dovile – has been filming at numerous locations, including at places like the Giant's Causeway, Ballintoy Harbour, Titanic Belfast, Belfast Castle, Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen in Killinchy, Spelga Dam, Killowen Distillery,and the Cathedral Quarter in Belfast. The crew has also been capturing footage at Malahide Castle and Gardens, Trim Castle and Kilkenny Castle.

Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Australia and New Zealand, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to join forces with the Seven Network and invite well-known Australian TV presenters Johanna Griggs and Adam Dovile to come and film two episodes of ‘Better Homes and Gardens’ on the island of Ireland.

L-R Kathryn Ryan, sound; Daniel Gustafson, producer; Dean Haydon, cameraman; Adam Dovile and Johanna Greggs, TV presenters; Lisa Mejuto, hair and make-up and Anthony McAuley, National Trust storyteller, during filming for Better Homes and Gardens at the Giant’s Causeway.

"The episodes will be seen by around 2.9 million people across Australia and are a wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the many things to see and do on a holiday in Northern Ireland.”

Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity, to encourage travellers in Australia to put Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list for 2023 and beyond.