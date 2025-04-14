Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The average house price in Causeway Coast and Glens is now £244,880, according to online property portal PropertyPal.

House prices in the Causeway Coast and Glens increased by 6.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with the same period in 2024.

The average property price in Northern Ireland as a whole was approximately £226,000.

PropertyPal’s latest quarterly report stated that the Northern Ireland housing market made a strong start to 2025, with approximately 6,200 agreed sales in the first three months of the year and homes reaching 'sale agreed' 16 days faster than the historical average.

The average price of a house in the Causeway Coast and Glens area is now £244,880. CREDIT PIXABAY

The price of an average home in Northern Ireland increased by 8% on an annual basis when comparing Q1 2025 against Q1 2024.

Derry City & Strabane experienced the highest rise as average prices increased by 14% over the year.

In Causeway Coast and Glens, there was a 9.5% increase in agreed sales in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024. The number of agreed sales increased to 463 in Q1 2025.

Jordan Buchanan, CEO of PropertyPal said: “The Northern Ireland housing market has made a strong start to 2025, with approximately 6,200 agreed sales in the first three months of the year, broadly in line with the long-term average.

"Encouragingly, homes are selling faster than usual, taking an average of 47 days to secure a buyer and more than two weeks quicker than the historical average. This points to continued strength in underlying demand.

"Supporting this, buyer enquiries per property increased by 15% compared to the previous quarter, signalling strong momentum that is likely to carry into Q2.”