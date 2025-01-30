Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The average house price in the Causeway Coast and Glens area is £241,000 – that’s £20,000 more expensive than the average in Northern Ireland overall.

Those are just some of the findings in the latest quarterly report by local property portal PropertyPal.

Causeway Coast and Glens average house prices are the third highest in Northern Ireland with Lisburn and Castlereagh’s average coming in at £261,900. Ards and North Down is the most expensive area to buy a home with average house prices there in the last quarter of 2024 coming in at £272,200.

The Northern Ireland housing market as a whole demonstrated strong performance in Quarter 4 2024 (October to December), with buyer confidence driving an 11% increase in agreed sales compared to the same period in 2023.

The latest information comes from a quaterly report from property portal PropertyPal. CREDIT PIXABAY

The company’s statistics also found that the price of an average home in Northern Ireland increased by 6.4% on an annual basis when comparing against the same quarter in 2023. Derry City & Strabane experienced the highest rise as average prices increased by 12.3% over the year.

In the Causeway Coast and Glens area, there was a 25% increase in agreed sales in Quarter 4 2024 compared to Quarter 4 2023. The number of agreed sales increased from 335 in Q4 2023 to 417 in Q4 2024.

Average house prices also increased between Q4 2023 and Q4 2024. They were up 6.6% with the average house price in Causeway Coast and Glens being £241,000 in the final quarter of 2024.

Jordan Buchanan, CEO of PropertyPal said: "The local housing market ended 2024 on a strong note, with renewed confidence and activity driving momentum. The typical time to find a buyer has also improved, now averaging 47 days, down from the long-term average of over 60 days.

"A persistent challenge in recent years has been the lack of new supply, but there are signs of cautious optimism. Newly listed properties for sale increased by 12% over the past year.

"On the pricing front, the average home now costs around £220,000, marking a 6.4% annual increase and a 1.7% rise over the past three months.