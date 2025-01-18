Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bird keepers in Northern Ireland are required to follow strict biosecurity measures from today (Saturday, January 18).

It follows the detection of bird flu in three wild birds from separate locations in the province.

On Wednesday (January 15) there was confirmation of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 in a sample collected from a wild goose found near Black Lough, Dungannon, County Tyrone. This is the first wild bird positive in Northern Ireland since September 2023.

In addition, on Friday (January 17) two further wild birds have tested positive for HPAI H5N1. One was a buzzard found near Moira and the other a whooper swan in Portballintrae.

Black Lough, Dungannon (archive image). Photo: National World

The Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) comes into effect from 12.00 noon today, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has confirmed.

It places a legal requirement on all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures. This applies if you keep pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard or hobby flock.

Announcing the introduction of the AIPZ, Mr Muir said: “With the detection of the first cases of notifiable avian influenza in Northern Ireland since September 2023, all flock keepers should take immediate action on biosecurity and good farm practice to reduce the risk of incursion of avian influenza into the Northern Ireland poultry flock.

“Due to the first positive detections of HPAI in wild birds in NI since September 2023, I have decided to implement an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across Northern Ireland from 12:00 (noon) on Saturday 18 January 2025.”

“Northern Ireland relies heavily on the agri-food industry as a source of employment. Poultry and egg production contributes significantly to the economy, and is valued at over £600 million, it is vital that we protect this industry.”

Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher, added: “The measures in the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone include stringent, mandatory biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease from wild birds or another source to poultry; a requirement that poultry or other captive birds are provided with food and water to which wild birds have no access, and mandatory rules on cleansing and disinfection.

“There is currently no requirement for poultry to be housed and bird gatherings are not prohibited at this stage, but this will be kept under constant review.

“I would encourage all flock keepers, even if you keep just one bird, to improve biosecurity in order to prevent an incursion of the disease into our poultry flock. If Avian Influenza were to enter our Northern Ireland flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy.”

If not already registered, DAERA encourages you to register your flock (however small) so that it can reach you directly with future communications and updates. You can register by contacting your local DAERA Direct office or online via the DAERA website. You can also sign up to the text alert service simply by texting 'BIRDS OPT IN' to 07860 098672.