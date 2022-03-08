Prestigious award for Naomi

25-year-old Naomi McGregor from Ballymoney is one of 38 pioneering women across the UK who will be awarded a cash injection of £50,000 each, as well as bespoke mentoring and coaching to enable them to scale up whilst bringing new, disruptive products and services to market.

This year, Innovate UK partnered with Northern Ireland Department for the Economy to ensure that more high-potential women innovators could be supported in the region.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of the winners’ business ideas have been borne out of a response to challenges emerging from the pandemic and to tackling major health challenges.

Naomi McGregor

Naomi has created Movetru, a revolutionary wearable technology for athletes, which accurately tracks your movements in real-time on your smartphone, providing key data to help improve performance and reduce injury rate and recovery time - basically like having your own physio in your pocket.

The flagship Women in Innovation Awards is a key part of Innovate UK’s commitment to boosting the number of UK female entrepreneurs. As highlighted in the recent Rose Review, if women were enabled to start and scale businesses at the same rate as men, it could add up to £250 billion to the UK economy.