Prestigious award for Naomi

In celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, three trailblazing female entrepreneurs from Northern Ireland have been recognised by Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards for their game-changing innovations which are tackling some of society’s biggest challenges.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 9:02 am

25-year-old Naomi McGregor from Ballymoney is one of 38 pioneering women across the UK who will be awarded a cash injection of £50,000 each, as well as bespoke mentoring and coaching to enable them to scale up whilst bringing new, disruptive products and services to market.

This year, Innovate UK partnered with Northern Ireland Department for the Economy to ensure that more high-potential women innovators could be supported in the region.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Many of the winners’ business ideas have been borne out of a response to challenges emerging from the pandemic and to tackling major health challenges.

Naomi McGregor

Naomi has created Movetru, a revolutionary wearable technology for athletes, which accurately tracks your movements in real-time on your smartphone, providing key data to help improve performance and reduce injury rate and recovery time - basically like having your own physio in your pocket.

The flagship Women in Innovation Awards is a key part of Innovate UK’s commitment to boosting the number of UK female entrepreneurs. As highlighted in the recent Rose Review, if women were enabled to start and scale businesses at the same rate as men, it could add up to £250 billion to the UK economy.

Now in its fourth year, Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation programme continues to support high-potential female business leaders from diverse backgrounds.

Read More

Read More
Coleraine insurance firm renews partnership with Action Cancer
Northern Ireland
Loading...