Award for Ballymoney nail salon

Chrissie Maguire from The Nail and Beauty Shack

The judges commented that The Nail and Beauty Shack, which was established in 2019, “is consistent, trendy with a very bright future.”

The panel who had the tough job of choosing the winners from such an esteemed line up of finalists were award-winning hair stylist and owner of Stafford Hair, Paul Stafford, founder of Pearl Beauty, Elanna McGowan, makeup and skincare specialist Katrina Doran and Medical Director at Woodford Medical, Dr Mervyn Patterson.

Paul Stafford commented; “What an inspirational night. We have some of the most dynamic and innovative hair, beauty and aesthetic businesses right across Northern Ireland, and it was a pleasure to be in the room with them all and feel the buzz of passion for our industry.

“We received more than double the amount of entries from our inaugural event in 2019, which just goes to show how determined these businesses are in bringing new and exciting products and services to Northern Ireland, training up the next generation of stylists and clinicians, and providing valued and professional services in Northern Ireland. Congratulations to all our finalists, highly commended and winning businesses.”

The NI Beauty Excellence Awards 2022 took place at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast and were hosted by Pamela Ballantine.