Top wedding experts in Northern Ireland have ‘fallen in love’ with a north coast business which they recently named as the ‘Outstanding Wedding Supplier of the Year’.

Northern Lights Event Hire, (Coleraine) was one of the finalists in the ‘Outstanding Wedding Supplier of the Year’ category at the seventh annual Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2023.

The 2023 Awards, held in Belfast’s Europa Hotel, recognise exceptional specialists and suppliers who go above and beyond to ensure the uniqueness of every wedding. These suppliers represent a variety of industries from boutiques to cake designers to jewellery providers and much more.

Northern Lights Event Hire, (Coleraine) were delighted to win the Outstanding Wedding Supplier of the Year title.

The team from Northern Lights Event Hire (Coleraine) pictured at the awards ceremony

A spokesperson for The Northern Ireland Wedding Awards 2023 said: “The winners represent the industry’s gold standard that work tirelessly to meet the demands of the couples and their guests.

“The Awards are now in their seventh year and have been established as the leading annual celebration of the wedding industry in Northern Ireland.

"These champions are tried and tested specialists that know how to create a stress-free wedding experience, keeping the romance in the air. We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their amazing achievements.”

The business began from humble beginnings in 2015 as two friends from the North Coast – Darran Wallace and Garry McGrotty – started building hand-crafted 4ft large light up letters as a hobby to try to provide something new and fresh to local events.

Darran continued: “We slowly but surely developed our ideas from a weekend hustle (both having full time jobs at the time) into a small thriving business.”

Northern Lights Event Hire (Coleraine) now offers everything from DJ packages, to photo booths, 9 hole wedding golf, shimmer walls, champagne walls, donut walls, entertainers, VIP ropes and red carpet hire.