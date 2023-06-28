​Award-winning Laura is praised

​A MARKETING manager from Banbridge has been named NI’s leading Young Marketeer at the Belfast Telegraph Grocer Marketing Awards, held recently at the Culloden Hotel & Spa.

​Laura Thompson has been with Henderson Group since 2018, rising through the ranks to management level in the past five years.

Laura was obviously over the moon when she picked up the prestigious award: “The grocery and wholesale industry’s marketing teams in Northern Ireland are some of the best in the UK, so I am delighted to pick up the Young Marketeer accolade.”

CEO of Food NI, Michele Shirlow commended the young woman: “I am particularly thrilled to see Laura Thompson excel in her career, and use her role to make a difference.”