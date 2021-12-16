Award winning Portglenone firm paving the way for future growth

Gibson Paving is leading the way as a premium supplier and installer of natural stone and porcelain, and is working with Council to assist with its future growth plans.

Established in 1985 by Fred and Ruth Gibson, the multi–generational family business has gone from strength to strength, with their children Allan and Sharon now heavily involved in the company.

Collectively they have grown the business into a million-plus turnover company employing more than 20 staff.

Pictured is Fred, Sharon and Ruth Gibson of Gibson Paving with Mayor Cllr William McCaughey.

The business was also recently awarded “Best Trade Stand” at the 2021 Balmoral Show.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, visited the paving centre in Portglenone as it celebrates 36 years in business.

The Mayor said: “Gibson Paving has a fantastic set up at their paving centre in Portglenone and it was a pleasure to meet with the team who play such an important role in bringing clients’ ideas to life.

“The company continues to engage with Council’s Business Growth team as they look to develop the business over the coming months and years. They are keen to ensure that their children are equipped and have the confidence to move the business forward when Ruth and Fred decide to take a step back from the day to day running of the business.”

Speaking at the visit Fred said: “The market is constantly evolving and we are always sourcing new materials to complement our customers’ property. This last year, we have successfully transformed some incredible outdoor living spaces for customers throughout Northern Ireland.”

Sharon, who heads up the company’s sales division, said: “Over the last 12 to 18 months outdoor living has proved to be a vital aspect for our customers who come from far and wide. This has transformed outdoor living, and has provided them with a safe environment both for family and friends.”

The Mayor added: “I wish Gibson Paving every success as they seek to enhance their business. Council’s Business Growth Programmes have been designed to support where and when our businesses need them. I would encourage anyone interested in finding out more to contact Council’s Business Growth Team.”