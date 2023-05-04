The popular Rosspark Hotel in Kells is to be offered for sale after the announcement that owner and well-known hospitality industry figure Keith Carmichael is to retire.

Located on the outskirts of Ballymena and 20 miles from Belfast and the North Coast, the 39-bedroom modern property is set on a landscaped parkland side extending up to 10 acres.

It was bought by the Carmichael Group in 1999 and since then under Keith’s management has made investments of £3million and enhancements which have enabled the Rosspark to become an award-winning wedding venue.

Mr Carmichael said: “I am very proud to see how the Rosspark has grown and developed over the last 24 years, whilst continuing to be a popular destination for families and friends to come together for special occasions. I have thoroughly enjoyed developing the hotel along with my family and the great team we have been fortunate to have working with us at the hotel.

The Rosspark Hotel.

"The time has now come for me to think about my retirement and start the process for this and enable the new owner to take the Rosspark to the next stage of its development.”

The group says the hotel is renowned for its high-quality service for weddings and features five conference / function suites, a new ‘Garden Lounge’ with private bar and a state-of-the-art pavilion to accommodate wedding ceremonies, civil partnerships and blessing, ‘The Therapy Rooms’ which was available to both hotel guests and the general public, and extensive landscaped gardens.

Concept Plans

Concept plans have also been drawn up to provide a 38-bedroom extension to the property, 17 new two-bedroom cottages and a new spa facility / swimming pool to enable further expansion of the hotel.

The sale is being handled by property consultant Gavin Weir, principal, Avison Young in Belfast, who said: “This is a unique opportunity for someone to build on the great work that has been done over the last number of years at the Rosspark Hotel.

"Opportunities like this rarely become available on the open market and we anticipate a significant level of interest from locally based hotel groups as well as parties based in the UK and Republic of Ireland who will see this as chance to enter the Northern Ireland market and hit the ground running without the time delay and onerous costs that come with a new build project.”

The Carmichael Group has been a prominent force within the hospitality industry for the last five decades purchasing, redeveloping, and running a portfolio of bars restaurants and hotels in locations around Northern Ireland including Morrisons, the Tidy Doffer restaurant outside Hillsborough, The Stables in Groomsport and the Hillside in Hillsborough.

The group currently own several bars and restaurants in the Belfast and North Down area including the Bryansburn Inn which is operated by Ian Carmichael and other bars and restaurants leased to tenants including Pug Uglys, The Groomsport Inn, The Stables, and The Esplanade, along with an extensive property portfolio.