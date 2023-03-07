A family-run coffee business in Antrim is being supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council as it looks to expand.

Slumberjack Coffee, which was crowned Gold Winners at the Irish Food Awards 2021, has experienced a growth in sales over recent years and created an additional five jobs.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross recently paid a visit to the company, based in the Kilbegs Road area of Antrim, to explore how the local authority can help them with their exciting growth plans.

Ald Ross said: “Slumberjack Coffee is an innovative, business that is extremely passionate about producing the finest coffee available. I am delighted this family-run company has set up business in our borough and are availing of the council’s business support services.

Ald Stephen Ross and Alf walker from Slumberjack Coffee.

