Slumberjack Coffee, which was crowned Gold Winners at the Irish Food Awards 2021, has experienced a growth in sales over recent years and created an additional five jobs.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross recently paid a visit to the company, based in the Kilbegs Road area of Antrim, to explore how the local authority can help them with their exciting growth plans.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ald Ross said: “Slumberjack Coffee is an innovative, business that is extremely passionate about producing the finest coffee available. I am delighted this family-run company has set up business in our borough and are availing of the council’s business support services.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Our Economic Development team will be working closely with them during this next phase of expansion and I look forward to seeing how this unfolds.”