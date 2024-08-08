Award wins confirm growth ambitions for NI insurance firm
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two of subsidiary companies of Prestige Insurance Holdings were honoured at the recent British Insurance Awards 2024.
Prestige Underwriting was named MGA of the Year and AbbeyAutoline won the Personal Lines Broker of the Year award. This was a second consecutive win for AbbeyAutoline, following their 2023 success as Commercial Lines Broker of the Year in 2023 British Insurance Awards.
Trevor Shaw, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We have an ambitious strategy for growth and market expansion.
"These award wins validate our approach and demonstrate our ability to meet the evolving expectations of the market. Additionally, Prestige Underwriting has been announced as a finalist in the Insurance Age 2024 UK Broker Awards, nominated and voted on by brokers."
These accolades are testament to the Group’s strategic approach and its subsidiaries’ ability to meet and exceed market expectations.
Prestige Insurance Holdings is headquartered in Belfast but has a presence across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain and has a workforce of more than 650 employees across the three geographical markets.
The Group remains committed to serving its communities and customers with unparalleled insurance expertise.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.