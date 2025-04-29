Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of young businesswomen from Portstewart’s Dominican College have reached the finals of Young Enterprise NI 2025 awards.

The north coast team of students – Ellie, Grace, Eva, Clare and Bronagh – are in the running for Company of the Year at the awards which will be held in Belfast City Hall on Thursday, May 1.

The girls created their company ‘Pebbles by the Port’ after being inspired by the stunning location of their school, on the cliff edge in Portstewart. Their products are hand-made pictures frames with pebble art inside.

The first of their student cohort to complete the Young Enterprise programme, they will now go on to mentor younger students in Dominican.

The team from Dominican College in Portstewart 'Pebbles by the Port' who have reached the finals of the Young Enterprise Awards 2025. CREDIT YOUNG ENTERPRISE

Beating off competition from other schools, Dominican College’s Pebbles by the Port made it successfully through to the competition’s grand final, representing the North West region.

Young Enterprise NI said: “A huge congratulations to all the student companies who took part – your hard work, creativity, and confidence shone through, and you truly impressed not just our judges, but an entire room of business professionals!

"Standing up and pitching your business ideas takes real courage, and every one of you should be proud. The winning company will be revealed at the YE Awards on 1st May in Belfast City Hall – and we can’t wait to see who takes home the title.

"Good luck to all the groups – the future is bright with young entrepreneurs like you! We’ll see you at the YE Awards.”