McKeever Hotels has recognised the outstanding achievement of its team members across the six hotels in its portfolio, including Coleraine’s Lodge Hotel.
The Lodge Hotel award winners were Tracey Forbes, who won ‘Employee of the Year’, Lene Tweed, who was named ‘Rising Star’ and Tracey Young who was recognised for ‘Outstanding Contribution’.
Congratulating the award recipients, Eddie McKeever, Managing Director of McKeever Hotels said: “Our colleagues truly are the are heart and soul of the whole operation; they are the driving force behind our success. Without their dedication, passion and hard work, none of what we achieve would be possible and we are incredibly blessed to have such an outstanding team."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.