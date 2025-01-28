The Lodge Hotel award winners were Tracey Forbes, who won ‘Employee of the Year’, Lene Tweed, who was named ‘Rising Star’ and Tracey Young who was recognised for ‘Outstanding Contribution’.

Congratulating the award recipients, Eddie McKeever, Managing Director of McKeever Hotels said: “Our colleagues truly are the are heart and soul of the whole operation; they are the driving force behind our success. Without their dedication, passion and hard work, none of what we achieve would be possible and we are incredibly blessed to have such an outstanding team."