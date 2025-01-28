Awards for employees of Coleraine's Lodge Hotel

Three staff members from Coleraine’s Lodge Hotel have won special awards, voted for by their colleagues.

McKeever Hotels has recognised the outstanding achievement of its team members across the six hotels in its portfolio, including Coleraine’s Lodge Hotel.

The Lodge Hotel award winners were Tracey Forbes, who won ‘Employee of the Year’, Lene Tweed, who was named ‘Rising Star’ and Tracey Young who was recognised for ‘Outstanding Contribution’.

Congratulating the award recipients, Eddie McKeever, Managing Director of McKeever Hotels said: “Our colleagues truly are the are heart and soul of the whole operation; they are the driving force behind our success. Without their dedication, passion and hard work, none of what we achieve would be possible and we are incredibly blessed to have such an outstanding team."

