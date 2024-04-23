Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fibrus recently launched its 2024 Community Fund where £60,000 will be available for rural community groups.

The company has allocated £115k to local groups in Northern Ireland since launching the fund in 2021 and will continue its sponsorship throughout 2024, with a focus on addressing digital poverty and fostering inclusivity within local communities.

Ballinrees Bowling Club received £1,640 to enhance their IT resources and offer IT classes, addressing the digital skills gap in both younger and older members of the rural community.

(L-R) Glenn Kerr, Ballinrees Bowling Club member, Linda McMillan, Chief People Officer at Fibrus, Jonathan Kerr, Ballinrees Bowling Club president, Dawn Weir, Grants Manager at Community Foundation NI. CREDIT GRAHAM BAALHAM-CURRY

Heather Calvin, Quality Assurance Assessor at the Ballinrees Bowling Club, said: “Fibrus is doing excellent work in ensuring all areas, including the most rural, across Northern Ireland are connected with its full fibre broadband, a huge benefit in helping a club like ours get online. This sponsorship has been incredibly beneficial to our local community with the funds enabling us to purchase two laptops and three tablets.

“We also hired an IT professional to support members of the local community and conduct classes, which were well-received by everyone involved. We’ve received so much positive feedback from those who benefited from the funding and we would encourage everyone who can benefit from full fibre broadband to take advantage of any future funding available.”

Fibrus, which make fibre broadband more accessible in regional and rural towns and villages across Northern Ireland and Northern England, prioritises grassroots organisations, helping older individuals and those aged 18 and under.

Linda McMillan, Chief People Officer at Fibrus, said: “Giving back to the local community is one of our core missions at Fibrus and our partnership with the Community Foundation NI allows us to play a vital role in enhancing people’s lives through improved digital literacy and connectivity.

“Originally established to combat digital poverty, the Fibrus Community Fund directs all available funding for the year towards deserving organisations, underlining our dedication to create a digitally inclusive society. We are delighted to continue this sponsorship in 2024 and help all within our community get connected.”