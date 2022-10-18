Helen Carton was honoured at a two-day conference called Hospitality Exchange which was hosted by Pamela Ballantine and the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF).

The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation was delighted to announce the lucky recipients of a Rising Star Award for 2022. Helen and the other winners were nominated by hotels and accommodation providers who recognise these individuals career progression to date, their contribution to each business and their future career trajectory.

Stephen Meldrum, outgoing President of Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, said: “Attracting talented people is an integral part of the hotel’s sector success and I think we have all recognised the growing importance of their contribution. This is an industry with incredible opportunities and one where you can progress through the ranks, gaining experience and qualifications along the way. It is vital that we highlight this along with the diversity of roles, transferable skills, and a well remunerated career path. Without skilled and dedicated staff, we would struggle to deliver a great customer experience and engage with guests.

Helen Carton, Supervisor, Fullerton Arms, Ballintoy

“The nine stars are representative of the diversity of opportunities available, covering everything from reception to housekeeping, and digital management. There was an exceptionally high standard and I congratulate all those who have been recognised as a rising star as part of the 23rd Hospitality Exchange.”

Speaking at the event Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “One of our greatest strengths is our people working in the sector who genuinely welcome visitors from near and far, going the extra mile so that they enjoy their time here."