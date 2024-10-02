Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Ballycastle businessman is set to take centre stage at Belfast Tech Week.

Born and raised on the North Coast, Ben Craig, Head of Partnerships & Business Development for Carbonfit, is set to appear at Belfast BarCamp 2024 this week to discuss net zero business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place in the Oh Yeah Music Centre, the day-long event will see a range of professionals from across Northern Ireland and beyond come together for a unique, unconventional networking opportunity.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballycastle native Ben Craig will feature on the upcoming eclectic programme, taking to the Bar Stage at 1:45pm on Friday, October 4.

Ben Craig (Carbonfit). CREDIT ELAINE HILL PHOTOGRAPHY

Ben will deliver his talk on ‘Managing Net Zero: Are You Green Or Obsolete?’, with time allocated afterwards for a dedicated Q&A session where attendees will have space to ask any outstanding questions on the topic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining what can be expected from his 30 minute speech, Ben said: “This will be a lively presentation looking at the business trends, the risks, the challenges and the opportunities to differentiate and increase competitiveness as Net Zero becomes business as usual.”

The so-called ‘unconference’ provides event goers with an unlikely approach to networking, facilitating a more casual space for collaborative business development and socialisation than similar occasions happening locally.

Outlining his involvement in the event and why he decided to register, Ben said: “Being part of an exciting group of creative innovators talking about things of the present and things of the future that might just change the game for the better is a compelling opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BarCamp organisers Marty Neill (of AirPOS Pay) and Ben Craig (Carbonfit). CREDIT Excalibur Press

“What’s not to love - let the unstructured nature of the format bring a freshness and audience-led feel to a fascinating day of learning and networking.

“I’m delighted to speak at such an exciting event and engage participants in thinking about how going to net zero can be to your advantage not just as a responsible citizen of the planet but as a sharp business leader.”

Ben Craig joins the growing list of sixteen entrepreneurs, experts and industry giants who will be attending the ‘unconference’ as well as speaking at it.

For more information about #BelfastBarCamp2024 and to register interest for the October 4 event go to barcampbelfast.com