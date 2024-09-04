Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ballycastle charity shop is in the running for the UK’s favourite second-hand shop award.

The Concern Worldwide shop on Castle Street is one of only six charity shops in Northern Ireland to be shortlisted in the regional round of the UK’s Favourite Charity Shop Award - from almost 6,500 nominations.

A public vote will decide 12 regional winners across the UK and one overall winner which will be announced at a special event in November.

One nominee said the Ballycastle shop “serves the local community, with the whole town popping in for a bargain or holiday makers picking up essentials”.

The volunteers from the Ballycastle Concern charity shop. Credit Concern Worldwide

Others praised it for its “welcoming volunteers” and “hidden gems”.

Concern’s shop was the first to be opened by the humanitarian organisation in Northern Ireland after a group of local volunteers decided to support its emergency response to the devastating famine in Ethiopia in 1983.

Over the years, the shop has raised more than £2.5 million for Concern’s work fighting extreme poverty around the world.

Aileen McKee, Concern’s Retail Manager, said: “We’re so excited that our Ballycastle shop has been recognised in this way. It’s all down to the incredible work of our volunteers, some of whom have been with us right from the start. They have done such an amazing job to help support communities across the world over the past 40 years.”

To vote for the Ballycastle branch of Concern Worldwide, cast your vote by midnight on Monday, September 23 by logging on to the website www.charityretail.org.uk.