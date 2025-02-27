Ballycastle climbing frames: A family business committed to play & community

At Ballycastle Climbing Frames (BCF), we’re more than just a playground company—we’re a family-run business with a passion for creating inspiring outdoor spaces.

Based in the heart of Ballycastle, we take pride in helping schools, communities and families across the UK and Ireland transform their outdoor areas into safe, exciting and inclusive play spaces.

With years of experience, expert craftsmanship and a genuine love for what we do, we work closely with schools and communities to design bespoke playgrounds that bring learning and adventure to life.

Bringing the Playground Partnership Programme to Northern Ireland

We know that schools and community groups often face challenges when it comes to securing funding and making the right investment in outdoor play. That’s why we launched our Playground Partnership Programme (PPP)—a first-of-its-kind initiative that’s already making a difference across Northern Ireland.

We’re here to work alongside you, offering:

✅ Expert Advice & Industry Knowledge – We’ll help you make informed decisions on what works best for your school and budget.

✅ Grant & Procurement Support – We know funding can be a challenge, so we’ll guide you in applying for grants to make your project more affordable.

✅ Exclusive Discounts & Custom Solutions – Every school and community is different, which is why we offer tailored playground designs at unbeatable value.

✅ Hands-On Learning with Timber Craft Kids – Our free mini woodworking academy gives children the chance to learn real-world skills in a fun, engaging way.

A Family Business That’s Growing, But Keeping Our Roots

With the support of Invest NI, InterTradeIreland and the Go Succeed Programme, we’re growing beyond Northern Ireland, but our mission remains the same: helping schools, families and communities create incredible play spaces.

We’ve been fortunate to secure exclusive partnerships to make this possible, including:

🔹 Make-A-Wish UK, helping bring dream playgrounds to life for families.

🔹 Procurement contracts with the Education Authority, enhancing play areas in schools across NI.

🔹 Partnerships with the Health and Social Care Trust (HSCT) to improve outdoor environments for healthcare facilities.

🔹 Working alongside charities across the UK & Ireland to ensure accessible, inclusive play spaces for all children.

For us, this is more than a business—it’s about giving back to the communities that support us and creating safe, imaginative, and fun outdoor spaces that children can enjoy for years to come.

Let’s Work Together to Transform Your Outdoor Space

We’d love to hear from you and see how we can support your school or community in creating the perfect play area. Whether you’re looking for advice, funding support, or a full playground transformation, we’re here to help—every step of the way.

📩 Interested? Let’s chat!

Sign up for the Playground Partnership Programme & Timber Craft Kids:

🔗 https://mailchi.mp/ballycastleclimbingframes/play-partnership

💬 Or reach out directly—we’d love to discuss how we can work together!

