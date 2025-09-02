Ballycastle’s seafront hotel, The Marine, has been put on the market with a price tag of £4.95million.

Estate agents Savills announced the sale of the Marine Hotel on Tuesday, September 2.

"This unique property presents an exceptional investment opportunity along the world-renowned Causeway Coast and Glens, a region known for its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and strong tourist appeal,” said Savills.

"Awarded a prestigious 4-star rating by the AA in August 2024, the Marine Hotel boasts 51 spacious en-suite bedrooms, including two luxurious suites.

Marine Hotel Ballycastle is the only BCorp Hotel on the north coast (awarded May 2025). CREDIT MARINE HOTEL

"It is well-known for its modern amenities, outstanding service, and commitment to sustainability. Marine Hotel Ballycastle is the only BCorp Hotel on the north coast (awarded May 2025),” the estate agency continued.

"Guests can enjoy exceptional dining experiences at the hotel’s well-regarded restaurants, including Marconi’s Bar & Bistro, offering locally sourced produce and spectacular sea views, and proudly serving Costa Coffee.

"The hotel is also a thriving venue for weddings, conferences, and events, featuring versatile banqueting and conference facilities capable of accommodating up to 300 guests.

"The hotel's two primary event spaces, the Kintyre Suite and the Murlough Suite, provide flexible layouts suitable for a wide range of functions, from corporate meetings to grand celebrations. Additionally, the hotel offers private dining options and is licensed for civil ceremonies, making it a sought-after wedding destination in Northern Ireland."

Savills also said that the Marine Hotel “presents significant scope for further development and enhancement”.

The hotel has final planning permission for 14 additional hotel bedrooms, conversion of the Country Club to 10 self-catering holiday units and alterations to the existing hotel including extended restaurant/ bar at ground floor, new drop-off area and entrance with lobby and rooftop meeting and events space with external terrace.

The estate agency said that the hotel’s 1.4 acres site along with the proposed developments would increase the total floor area “creating even greater value for prospective buyers”.

“The Marine Hotel's car park also presents an opportunity for further asset management. A conceptual plan has been drawn up to develop 20 standalone holiday apartments, alongside a secret garden, terrace, and even an infinity swimming pool with uninterrupted sea views.

"This range of development initiatives positions the Marine Hotel as an investment with vast potential for future growth in both hospitality and real estate sectors,” added Savills.