A planning application for 12 apartments in Ballyclare town centre was turned down by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Planning Committee on Monday.

The proposal would involve the demolition of a vacant two-storey building and construction of apartments at The Square, councillors were told.

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson said three parking spaces were proposed for 12 apartments, which she described as “insufficient”, indicating at least 16 spaces would be required. She said the shortfall was considered “significant”.

A report to the committee said: “The proposed development takes the form of 12 apartments which include seven one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments in a new, three storey high building.” Three parking spaces are included in the plan to be accessed from Park Street.

Proposed apartment site at The Square in Ballyclare. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

The report added: “It is considered that the proposal respects the surrounding context and is appropriate to the character and topography of the site in terms of layout, scale, proportions, massing and appearance of buildings, structures and landscaped and hard surfaced areas.

“The applicant has presented a case in support of reduced parking for the new development suggesting that there is sufficient on-street parking available within walking distance of the site.”

It was also stated there is “a low level of car ownership amongst potential end users of the site” and “reduced parking was accepted for the previously approved scheme”. The report stated: “The arguments put forward by the applicant have been considered and it is accepted that policy would allow for a reduced parking scheme for the proposed development due to the town centre location of the application site.

“There are nearby public transport links and there is an understanding that occupants of social housing schemes generally have a lower level of car ownership. The council also acknowledges that the previous scheme approved on this site offered a reduced level of parking.”

However, the report pointed out, in this case, “the shortfall requested is 80% below the standard. It would appear that the developer is relying heavily upon on-street parking to make up the shortfall in parking provision. It has not been demonstrated that appropriate provision has been made for car parking”.

Threemilewater DUP Councillor Sam Flanagan proposed the recommendation to refuse planning permission, seconded by Macedon Alliance Cllr Billy Webb MBE. Following a vote, permission was refused unanimously.