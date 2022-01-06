Ballyclare firm lands contract for first phase of Antrim Boardwalk refurbishment

The project has attracted £130,500 of funding from the Department for Communities and Department for Infrastructure for this stage and the second phase of the work will be an extension of the boardwalk, which is being advanced as part of the Antrim Levelling Up Fund Scheme.

The project to upgrade the Antrim Boardwalk along the Six Mile Water Antrim will include:

Removal and replacement of the existing timber decking boards with new anti-slip timber decking boards;

Antrim Boardwalk concept drawing.

Removal and replacement of existing street lighting along the timber boardwalk and timber path;

Removal and replacement of existing balustrade along the timber boardwalk and paved path.