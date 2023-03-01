A fruit and vegetable shop on Ballyclare’s Main Street is to cease trading at the end of the month following a quarter of a century in business.

Haggan’s Fruit and Vegetables made the announcement on social media on February 28 that the doors are to close on March 31.

In the emotional Facebook post, signed off by Martin, Lynne and Aaron, they said: “It comes with a massive heavy heart that we as a family have decided it’s time to close the doors of our Ballyclare shop.

"After an amazing 25 years there it’s now time to step back so we each have a little more ‘me’ time.

Haggan's Fruit and Vegetables, Ballyclare. (Pic by Google).

"We want to thank each and every person who has walked through our doors. We have so many amazing customers who we will miss dearly. We also have many customers who we can now call friends. Thank you.

"To our amazing team, from the get go we have had a fabulous loyal team which has made the business world an easier place to be in.

"We are delighted that our team are moving to our Larne shop (1 Riverdale), so if you do ever fancy a wee drive you will still see some familiar faces.

"So to everyone who has worked or lent a hand in Ballyclare, you have made the last 25 years possible- 25 years with lots of amazing memories.

"Our last day will be Friday, March 31, so we have one more month to go.

"We hope someone can take over this amazing wee shop and have many more successful years serving Ballyclare. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts.”

Reacting to the news, Ballyclare DUP Cllr Jeannie Archibald-Brown said: “I am so sorry to hear this. You will all be sorely missed.”

South Antrim UUP MLA Steve Aiken OBE stated: “So very sorry to see you go. Thank you for all you’ve done keeping us Ballyclarians healthy.”