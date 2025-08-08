Ballyclare Local Appointed to LEDCOM’s Board of Directors

Marking its 40th anniversary earlier this year and having contributed approximately £120 million to the local economy through support for business start-ups, business growth and job creation during this time, business enterprise centre, LEDCOM has announced the appointment of Graham Lapsley to its Board of Directors.

With facilities in Larne and Ballyclare, including Willowbank Business Park, Bank Road Business Park, Foundry House and the Work Cube, offering state-of-the-art managed workspaces and mentoring opportunities to entrepreneurs in the South and East Antrim area, Graham’s extensive business experience will help to further boost LEDCOM’s impact.

A former pupil of Ballyclare High School, Graham began his career with the Northern Bank, which later became Danske Bank, in 1981 and held various posts in branch banking including Area Manager.

Honing his skills in various areas, Graham held a number of subsequent senior roles including Head of Business Banking (North), Head of Risk and Operations, Head of Small Business, Head of Personal Credit and Head of Private Banking, which he retired from in 2025.

Graham Lapsley has been appointed to LEDCOM’s Board of Directors. Graham, centre, is pictured alongside Dr Norman Apsley, OBE, Chairman and Ken Nelson MBE, Chief Executive.

“Helping local businesses and entrepreneurs succeed is something that’s very close to my heart as it has a huge ripple effect on the local economy,” explained Graham.

“I have been aware of LEDCOM’s work for a number of years and what the organisation has managed to achieve over the last four decades is nothing short of remarkable. I’m delighted to be joining the Board of Directors to offer strategic level support to ensure that the Larne and Ballyclare areas continue to thrive well into the future.”

Having completed executive programmes with the London Business School, Ulster Business School and Boston Business School, Graham’s role as a voluntary LEDCOM Director and Trustee will see him providing expert advice and support, strategic oversight and community and stakeholder engagement. As a Ballyclare resident, Graham is looking forward to supporting LEDCOM’s growth for the benefit of his local community.

Welcoming him on board, LEDCOM Chairman Dr Norman Apsley OBE added: “Graham brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience to our Board of Directors, and we’re really pleased to have him as we look ahead to the next chapter of LEDCOM’s journey.

“His strong ties to the Ballyclare and County Antrim business communities, alongside his impressive career in banking and finance, make him an excellent addition to our team. As we continue our mission of fostering economic growth and support for local entrepreneurs, Graham’s insights will be invaluable.”

For more information on LEDCOM’s services, visit the website: www.ledcom.org.