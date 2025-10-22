Permission was refused for 33 new homes at the former Craighill Quarry site, in Ballyclare, by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee, at a meeting in Mossley Mill, on Monday evening.

The site is located south-west of the quarry between Ballyeaston Road and Craighill Park, 420 metres from Ballyclare town centre. The proposal by Craighill Developments Ltd is for 11 detached and 22 semi-detached properties.

A planning officer told the committee it has “not been demonstrated that this site is suitable for development”. She indicated it is part of a wider site for 300 proposed dwellings which she described as being developed in “piecemeal fashion”.

A committee report said: “It is considered that the design of these dwellings in particular, does not make a positive contribution to the character and appearance of the proposed development. It is considered that the proposal does not deliver a high-quality design in its lay-out and appearance.”

Craighill Quarry, Ballyclare. Photo: supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

The planning officer went on to say it is “not demonstrated that the development will provide adequate provision for affordable housing”.

The committee report stated: “Council wishes to encourage an affordable and diverse choice of housing that will meet the needs of an ageing and changing population.

“Difficulties have been experienced by social housing providers in securing the land necessary for affordable housing provision. In this regard and to assist the delivery of affordable housing and promote mixed tenure development, the council will require all housing proposals of 40 or more units to provide affordable housing as part of the overall scheme.”

Site map. Image: supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

It was noted that although this application proposes only 33 residential units, policy requires the affordable housing units to be distributed throughout the general housing lay-out and there is “no indication of any social housing units within this ‘phase’ of the development”.

The planning officer reported four letters of objection have been received outlining concerns relating to over-development of the site and impact on local character, increase in traffic and noise and the potential danger of the quarry lake.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster questioned waste water capacity in Ballyclare after NI Water (NIW) recommended a refusal for the application indicating the “receiving foul sewer network in the area has reached capacity”.

However, the report said that NIW may reconsider its recommendation “subject to the applicant engaging with NIW”. Cllr Foster pointed out there was no objection from NIW to a subsequent application in Ballyclare.

DfC Historical Environment Division (HED) has stated an archaeological evaluation is required.

The committee report said: “HED (Historic Monuments) has advised that the application site contains the site of a Cold War Royal Observer Corps (ROC) monitoring post, a site of local importance. The Ballyclare ROC post was opened in 1957 and closed in 1968”.

Threemilewater Alliance Alderman Tom Campbell proposed approving the recommendation to refuse the application, seconded by Threemilewater Councillor Sam Flanagan. Following a vote in which 11 councillors were in favour with one against, the application was refused.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter