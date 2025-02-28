A retrospective planning application for change of use of buildings and land for salvage, reclamation, upcycling and storage of architectural and construction materials at Hillhead Road, Ballyclare, has been approved despite a recommendation for refusal.

Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough’s Planning Committee there was “no significant concern” with visual impact of the proposal, which she said, “did not necessarily need to be town centre use”.

The Hillhead Reclamation and Salvage site has two buildings on site at the rural location. The officer went on to say that it has not been “sufficiently demonstrated that safe access can be achieved”.

She reported that 18 letters of objection have been received highlighting issues such as being “out of scale” with the hamlet of Hillhead; noise and light pollution and flooding risk as well as out of centre location and questioning the “need” for the proposed development.

The officer’s recommendation was for refusal.

A Hillhead Road resident who objected to the proposal told the committee that some rooms in her home overlook the property and “numerous old shipping containers” can be seen as well as “scrap and redundant machinery”.

She went on to say Hillhead Road “does not have the capacity to safely accommodate any increase in traffic” and she claimed there is a “history of serious accidents on this section of road”.

Macedon Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster commented: “This site has always been an industrial site. ” He added there has been “a litany of different applications” for the site.

A planning consultant told the committee that Hillhead is “different to a town centre for reasons including that it requires a large outdoor area for storage”.

He indicated that customers usually arrive in large vehicles, describing the business as “similar to a builder’s merchant” and “not a typical retail use”.

Another local resident said the business has “transformed a huge blot on the landscape into something to be proud of in our community”. He described it as “a thriving recycling business” praising its presentation and maintenance.

Cllr Foster proposed approving the application subject to conditions, seconded by party colleague Threemilewater Cllr Stephen Cosgrove.

Planning permission was granted after nine councillors voted in favour with two against and one abstention.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter