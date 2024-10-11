Ballymena BID hosts business breakfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of its continued commitment to supporting and driving business growth, the Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) recently hosted a well-attended breakfast meeting that brought together local business leaders and officials for a morning of insightful discussions.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at The Braid, the event featured Colin Johnston, Managing Director of Galgorm Collection, as the keynote speaker, and provided a platform for attendees to reflect on both the successes and challenges facing Ballymena. There was a strong emphasis on the importance of collaboration among local businesses to drive future growth and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by over 30 businesses and speakers at the event included Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, DUP, Lesley McCaughan, owner of Follow Coffee, and Thomas McKillen, owner of McKillens of Ballymena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, DUP said in her address: "I have deep love for Ballymena and our surrounding area and it's crucial that we, as residents, support our local businesses, especially with the increasing shift towards online shopping. Our entrepreneurs have shown remarkable tenacity in navigating the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and now more than ever, we must continue working together to overcome the hurdles ahead."

Thomas McKillen, owner of McKillens of Ballymena, Lesley McCaughan, owner of Follow Coffee

During a Q&A session with Stephen Reynolds, BID Chairperson and Colin Johnston, MD of Galgorm Collection spoke about Ballymena’s exceptional advantages, from its proximity to two airports to being home to a UNESCO World Heritage Site at Gracehill and the town’s renowned hospitality. He stressed Ballymena’s competitive edge, given its independent retailers and its status as one of the few Northern Irish towns boasting five hotels.

He emphasised that collaboration is key to success in today’s business landscape. He praised Ballymena BID for their work in bringing businesses together, fostering relationships that benefit everyone. He added that Ballymena’s potential for inward investment, particularly from ROI and the US, should be celebrated, though he acknowledged the challenge posed by the lack of direct flights from the USA to Belfast.

Business owner and BID Board member, Lesley McCaughan of Follow Coffee expressed her appreciation for the continued support from Ballymena BID. She shared that this support was instrumental in her decision to open a second location in Portrush and noted a distinct difference in the level of assistance between the two areas, due to a lack of a Portrush BID. Lesley highlighted that investing time and energy into BID initiatives has provided immense returns for her business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas McKillen, owner of McKillens of Ballymena, echoed these sentiments and provided a recap of the past year's successful BID events. From the Easter Superhero and Princess Party to May Day celebrations, these events attracted significant footfall and engagement from the community. He also noted the success of the Gift Card Gift Campaign, which generated £150,000 in sales, and highlighted upcoming events such as the Fall Fashion Show on Friday, 18th October, and the upcoming hive of advertising, events, and marketing for the festive season in Ballymena, which promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, DUP was a key speaker at the event

The meeting marks Stephen Reynolds last as BID Chairperson, he hands over the reins to Roy Smyth, owner of Outdoor Adventure.

Drawing the meeting to a close, Thomas McKillen said: "I want to express my sincere thanks to Stephen Reynolds, our outgoing BID Chair, who recently sold his business, The Front Page, after 3 hugely successful decades. Stephen’s tireless commitment to Ballymena BID has been remarkable, and on behalf of the entire BID team, I wish him a long and happy retirement. His leadership and passion for Ballymena have been an inspiration, and we are incredibly grateful for all his hard work."

With a new chair at the helm and an ongoing commitment to community collaboration, Ballymena BID is committed to continuing to help drive the town’s economic growth and supporting local businesses. The BID’s vision—to create a safe, welcoming, cleaner, accessible, and distinctive destination for shopping, dining, and unique experiences—will be brought to life through a range of exciting upcoming events and initiatives. These efforts aim to further solidify Ballymena’s reputation as one of Northern Ireland’s premier hubs for retail, hospitality, and cultural experiences.

For more information on Ballymena BID and their upcoming events, visit www.ballymenameans.com or follow them on social media.