Ballymena BID’s ‘Leaders of Tomorrow Programme’ a huge success

Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID), in partnership with The Gallaher Trust, is celebrating the resounding success of their ‘Leaders of Tomorrow Programme’ initiative, created to support business growth in Ballymena town centre.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past number of months, a selection of 24 employees across 21 local businesses completed the programme, developing new skills and building confidence, helping to pave the way for further career progression. Remarkably, every participant has progressed within their employment. The course has resulted in eight job promotions, additional responsibilities for management, further training for many, and new job opportunities within the town centre.

This programme, generously supported by a £20,000 investment from The Gallaher Trust, aimed to help staff and business owners fill knowledge gaps and foster growth and prosperity in the heart of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took place at the Adair Arms Hotel on a bi-weekly basis, managed by Ballymena BID Manager Emma McCrea, and delivered by Core Impact, a Mallusk-based specialist in leadership development.

Greg McKinley, Director of Operations, The Gallaher Trust is pictured with Seán Grant & JP Taggart, Core Impact and Emma McCrea, Ballymena BID

Structured over four intensive sessions, the programme focused on key aspects of leadership and personal development, including building strong teams, conflict resolution, and leadership reflections. As the programme progressed, strategic thinking was emphasised, encouraging participants to take a broader view of business leadership. The training also covered driving performance through practical activities, case studies, and role-playing exercises. Following the programme, Core Impact provided six months of ongoing support for delegates, including one-to-one meetings, mentoring, and reflection sessions.

Speaking at the certificate presentation, Emma McCrea, BID Manager, said, "We cannot believe the overwhelming success of this fantastic project, which has exceeded our expectations. We were so impressed by the engagement of the participants. By equipping our local talent with essential skills and confidence, we are laying the foundation for sustained growth and success. All businesses had the opportunity to put staff forward for the course, and there have already been eight promotions among the participants, which is outstanding.”

Emma concluded, “We want to thank The Gallaher Trust for the funding that made this possible and Core Impact for delivering an incredible programme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Smyth, Chairperson at Ballymena BID, added, "This has been an outstanding programme, customised to our town and its unique needs – totally bespoke. Laughter flowed freely, relationships were built, and opportunities to work together were forged. As a BID, we are committed to investing in the continuous learning of our workforce and nurturing future leaders in our community. The ‘Leaders of Tomorrow Programme’ is a testament to the collaborative spirit of Ballymena town.”

Greg McKinley, Director of Operations, The Gallaher Trust, said, “The Gallaher Trust is very proud to have supported this brilliant initiative, which aligns closely with our mission to promote job creation, skills development, and support for people living and working in Ballymena. Together, we can empower our business leaders of tomorrow and pave the way for a brighter future.”

The Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) is dedicated to enhancing and promoting the economic vitality of Ballymena's town centre. Through collaborative efforts with local businesses, stakeholders, and the community, Ballymena BID initiates a wide range of projects aimed at creating a vibrant and prosperous town centre.

Established in 2017, The Gallaher Trust is an independent charity dedicated to supporting job creation, skills development, and providing assistance to disadvantaged adults in the Ballymena community. Since its inception, the Trust has made significant contributions to the local economy, creating over 360 jobs, upskilling more than 1,500 individuals and assisting more than 1,600 disadvantaged adults.

For more information on The Ballymena BID visit www.ballymenameans.co.uk