Ballymena builders’ merchant’s ‘rising star’ shortlisted for Excellence Award

The Rising Star category acknowledges the up-and-coming talent in the industry and Maggie Dillon is among nine Rising Stars from builders merchant across Ireland who are shortlisted.

Her nomination said that Maggie is a highly valued member of the JP Corry team and is recognised throughout the business for her positive attitude and great working relationship with customers: “She is rarely seen without a smile on her face and also inspires others to ‘work tidy’ based on the immaculate condition she keeps her workplace. Despite being a relatively new member of the team, Maggie is about to undertake training to become the branch Health and Safety champion which will bring a fresh focus to an incredibly important part of our business.

The winners in the Octabuild Builders Merchants Excellence Awards will be announced at an awards event on October 13 in the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin.

JP Corry Robert Guy Ballymena Branch Manager Aaron Gordon and Maggie Dillon who has been shortlisted in the Octabuild Builders Merchant Excellence Awards 2022.

These awards are organised by Octabuild, a group of leading building material manufacturers: Dulux, Etex Ireland, Glennon Brothers, Grant Engineering, Gyproc, Irish Cement, Kingspan Insulation and Wavin Ireland.

The awards, which have been recognising excellence in the builders merchant trade for over 35 years, have moved to an all-island competition for the first time this year.