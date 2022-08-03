Ballymena man flying high with airport apprenticeship

The apprentices from across Northern Ireland have successfully enrolled on to the two year programme which will see them trained for dual roles under Airport Operations and the Rescue and Firefighting Services (RFFS) division at the Airport.

Matthew Morgan from Ballymena is one of the new apprentices. He said: “I wanted a change of pace from a 9-5 office job and the scheme was something different. I’m looking forward to learning new skills and experiencing a completely different industry alongside opportunities to

progress within the company.”

Ballymena man Matthew Morgan (centre) - pictured with Timothy Carson, and Joshua Willisis - is one of the new apprentices

The programme combines qualifications with experience whilst the earn while you learn approach will result in a range of industry qualifications and certificates. Once training is complete, the apprentices will receive BTEC Certificate level 2 Diploma in Aviation on the Ground; Aviation Fire Fighter Initial Certificate; LGV Licence and First Aid Certificate.

The initiative fuels VINCI Airports’ ambition to develop the new generation of airport experts and promote the attractiveness of airport jobs.

Airport Human Resources Manager, Jaclyn Coulter, said: “Our Apprenticeship Programme gives us the opportunity to carve out an individual route for each apprentice whilst developing the specialist skills that are required within the Airport environment. We are committed to supporting

new talent and recognise the skills and benefits those apprentices will bring to the organisation.