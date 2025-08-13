Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has granted planning permission for a new bowling alley at a cinema complex in Ballymena.

A proposal by applicant Carngore Ltd of Thomas Street, Ballymena, for renovations and extension to IMC Cinema to accommodate a 12-lane bowling alley and amusement centre has been given the go-ahead.

A planning report noted the premises at St Patrick’s Link Road are located just outside Ballymena in “an established leisure area” adjacent to the Seven Towers Leisure Centre.

The report said: “The proposal is to change the use of two existing cinema rooms to provide an amusement area, further change of the existing lobby area and small extension to provide a bowling alley. The extension is to the north-east side of the building close to the Dalriada Care facility.

“Given the established leisure nature of the site and distance from any residential development, it is considered that there will be no impact on residential amenity or human health and well-being.

“The overall design respects the established character of the area, infrastructure is in place and there is no perceived impact on biodiversity.”

The report stated that NI Water has recommended refusal. However, there is no proposed change to the existing water and sewerage facilities.

“Given the extensive parking on-site and adjacent at Seven Towers Leisure Centre, there is no need for any additional parking or traffic assessments.” There is no amendment to the access, it was noted.

Separately, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is considering a planning application for new advertising signage at KFC Ballymena, at Larne Link Road. The proposal is for internal and external new signage and “re-fitting” of existing totem signage.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter