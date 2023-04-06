A popular optician from an independent practice in Ballymena has retired after over three decades of service to the local area.

Colleagues have paid tribute to Jim Fitzsimons, who is hanging up his ophthalmoscope after a long-standing career in the optical industry, serving patients of all ages.

Jim opened Fitzsimons Opticians as the first owner of the practice and has been at the heart of the community since, building strong relationships with patients in and around the Ballymena area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking over from Jim as the new owner of the practice will be colleague John Broderick, who has been familiar with the business for several years.

Jim Fitzsimons, John Broderick and John’s wife Louise Broderick (also works with the practice).

Director and Optometrist, John Broderick, was born and raised in the Ballymena area and after much travelling through his optical career, now continues to live locally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John has over 25 years of optical experience and has also gained additional qualifications specialising in glaucoma and hopes to bring these skills and knowledge forward to benefit the patients of Fitzsimons Opticians.

The practice has invested in the latest advancements in technology, including OCT, as well as boasting their own dedicated children’s area to help young children to feel more relaxed during their time in the practice.

Practice Manager, Danielle Rafferty, said: “John is really passionate about providing the best possible care to his patients and we are very pleased to welcome such an experienced and skilled new team member.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Broderick and Jim Fitzsimons

Looking to the future of Fitzsimons Opticians, John would like to further cultivate the qualities that make Fitzsimons Opticians so successful and special to their patients; this would also include modernising the eye testing equipment as well as updating and refreshing the practice.

Mr Broderick added: “I feel very honoured that Jim has entrusted me to continue the same high level of care that he has provided to all our patients over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After many successful years of dedicated optical service to the people in and around Ballymena, all the staff in Fitzsimons Opticians would like to wish Jim a very well deserved and enjoyable retirement.

“It was a pleasure working with Jim and we wish him every happiness in the future.”