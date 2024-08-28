Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is considering an application for full planning permission for a new three-storey building in Ballymena town centre.

The proposal by applicant Gary Toal is for the demolition of an existing premises at Ballymoney Street and construction of a new office block with a bookmaker’s outlet on the ground floor and a lift to the second floor.

A design and access statement submitted with the application says the proposal “enhances the existing run-down character of this section of Ballymoney Street”.

It says it will “sensitively offer a sympathetic building of quality, using traditional proportion and materials to act as a further catalyst for investment and to further attract business footfall into the area”.

Ballymoney Street, Ballymena. Photo Google

“The design will also contribute positively to the urban character of the area by creating a positive regeneration plus a greater sense of tradition, scale and natural surveillance and positive warm lighting on to the existing street.

“The development will complement the surrounding area by reflecting the style and character of existing buildings. The height of the new building will be in keeping with the existing surrounding properties. It will draw its new design from the traditional scale and materials used on the existing street.

“The proposed design sits comfortably within its immediate surrounds, there is sufficient secure parking to the rear of the development and on-street short-term parking availability.”

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is also considering an application for change of use from a shop at Ballymoney Street to a ground floor brasserie and beer garden at first floor level (connecting to the Smoking Monkey and Origin Nightclub) at The Grouse Complex.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter