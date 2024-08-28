Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TUV leader Jim Allister has congratulated Ballymoney on retaining the High Street of the Year title and has singled one local businesswoman out for particular praise.

Mr Allister said: “Huge congratulations are due to the businesses of Ballymoney for winning the prestigious title of High Street of the Year with The Winsome Lady and owner Winnie Mellot deserving particular applause after obtaining the Independent Retailer Award.

“Ballymoney is a great place to shop and it’s fantastic to see that recognised in this fashion. But I’m sure none of the businesses will quarrel with me highlighting the very particular and special success of Winnie Mellot’s shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“While Covid has ravaged many businesses across not just Northern Ireland but the globe, The Winsome Lady is a model of how some were able to adapt and overcome using the power of technology to bring its products to a new and appreciative audience.

Willifred Mellot of Winsome Lady in Ballymoney. Credit Winsome Lady

“However, it is heartening to read Winnie recognise the key role of local community spirit and the importance of promoting each other. This team spirit is a key element in the success of businesses in Ballymoney and I am delighted that it has been recognised in this fashion.”

Local TUV councillor Jonathan McCauley added: “This is deserved recognition for the businesses of the town which have battled through a difficult period to achieve this success. I want to congratulate them all, particularly Winnie Mellot.

"When independent business thrives we all benefit as money flows into the local community. The Winsome Lady is an excellent example of this as due to its success they have been able to treble their staff.”