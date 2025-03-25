Ballymoney manufacturing firm, McAuley Engineering, has submitted expansion plans to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The established manufacturing business, based at 21 Ballymena Road in the town, recently submitted a planning application for a new manufacturing workshop including storage, distribution, offices, and parking, to support expansion of its existing business, at Riada Avenue.

An accompanying planning statement noted that the firm specialises in production of high quality metal parts for both local and national markets, and this investment “underscores [its] continued success within the engineering sector and its commitment to local economic growth”.

“The lands have been obtained by the applicant from Invest NI. The surrounding area is characterised by a mix of commercial and industrial development, making the site suitable for expansion,” the statement added.

Plans for a new manufacturing facility at Riada Avenue in Ballymoney were recently received by council. CREDIT GOOGLE

“The development will have a positive economic impact by creating additional employment opportunities, enhancing the local supply chain and business ecosystem through increased production capacity, and strengthening Ballymoney’s reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing and engineering excellence.”