Invest NI has welcomed new members of its international staff to Northern Ireland to showcase the Causeway Coast as an area of potential investment.

Pictured (L-R) are Nav Sandhu, Regional Manager Canada, Invest NI; Alex Chandran, Regional Director Benelux, Invest NI; Joe Cassidy, Sales Director, Terex GB Ltd; Des Gartland, North Western Regional Manager, Invest NI. Credit Invest NI

As well as representatives from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, a number of local companies including Terex GB Ltd briefed the delegation on how Invest NI has supported its journey to grow its exports globally.

Invest Northern Ireland has expanded Northern Ireland’s presence on the international stage as it supports Northern Ireland businesses in new locations from Paris to Toronto to Mumbai, India.

Des Gartland, Invest NI’s North Western Regional Manager said: “Our new staff will add to our already strong expertise and networks across the world and support the growth of our economy by attracting new FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) and assisting Northern Ireland companies to access new markets and grow their exports.

“It was great to welcome a delegation of our new staff to Northern Ireland from countries including Europe, the US, Mexico and Singapore and to have the opportunity to showcase Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area as an attractive location for new inward investment.

“We are also delighted to have the support of the Council who gave an excellent presentation on the region’s attractiveness for investors. The new staff also got to hear first-hand from a panel of local companies including Terex GB Ltd, who have sites across Northern Ireland, including Ballymoney about how Invest NI has supported its journey to grow its exports globally.